Girl, 21, murdered by unknown assailants at Achinakrom

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

A 21-year-old Seamstress has allegedly been murdered by some unknown assailants at Achinakrom in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The girl, believed to have died about three days ago, was found in a state of decomposition.



Doris Donkor, known in the area as Akos, was found dead in her room on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, three days after the suspected gruesome murder.



Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng, Mrs. Esther Appiah, sister-in-law to the deceased disclosed that the girl was seen dead in her room three days after she got missing.



She added that not seeing the deceased for about three days in the house and without any knowledge of her whereabouts, neighbours decided to check the room which was initially locked from outside with a padlock.



Mrs. Esther Appiah noted that residents noticed a bad stench which they initially mistook for that of a dead mouse, but residents could not locate the supposed dead mouse upon a thorough search of the house.



The padlock according to her was forcefully opened only to discover the body of the deceased with her intestines out, suspecting that she was stabbed before her death.