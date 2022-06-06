Girl, 15, traumatized after step-father subjected her to physical, sexually harassment

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

A 15-year-old girl has been subjected to severe beatings at Akyem Ofoase in the Akyemansa District of the Eastern Region after she was accused of sleeping outside of the home.



Jessica, [not her real name] was beaten to a pulp by two young men from the community whose services were allegedly hired by the girl's step-father, one Kofi Owusu, to carry out the unwarranted action on her.



This portal understands Jessica was not only flogged by the boys but she was also stripped naked and had them insert their fingers intp her genitals as a punishment, all under the supervision of both her step-father and her biological mother, Sarah Frimpong.



The boys are said to have recorded the act and subsequently circulated it on social media with the aim of shaming Jessica whom they say is chasing men at a very thunder age.



How it all happened



Jessica reportedly left home Saturday night and did not return home until Sunday morning. Upon her arrival, one of the boys named Simeon rushed her with a bucket full of cold water and poured it on her claiming he was baptizing her to deliver her from the spirit of chasing men.



She was then stripped naked and flogged. She run to a palm plantation nearby but the boys accosted her and allegedly attempted to have sex with her which she resisted. The stepfather allegedly followed up to the bush and this time around he did the whipping himself.



Until the video leaked online, residents of Ofoase had heard nothing about it and have now been mocking Jessica wherever she goes.



Jessica's uncle who is domiciled in South Africa after being informed about the incident says he has reported the matter to the police in Ofoase but they have failed to make any arrest on claims that their family head has asked to resolve the matter at home since it is a family issue.



He disclosed the young girl has suffered bruises all over her body as a result of the flogging and the parents have refused to send her to hospital.



He said Jessica is traumatized and emotionally hurt as a result of the incident, and therefore calling on the IGP and Human Rights activists to take the matter up and seek justice for the poor girl over the harsh treatment meted out to her.