Gilang irrigation dam project takes off

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan

After the groundbreaking ceremony at Gilang and Tuasah communities in the Wa East District, last year for the construction of dams by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Dr. Suleman Ewurah Kandia Mahama, members of the two beneficiary communities were left yearning to see work on the irrigation damps commence.



It was all smiles written on the faces of residents of Gilang as the Construction Company in charge of the construction of the Gilang irrigation dam, Gurima Twins Company Ltd moved to the site Tuesday, January 11, 2022, to begin work on the project.



Chiefs and elders of the community poured libation signifying their blessings and prayers to pave way for work to commence.



Addressing the media, the Project's Manager, Mr. Anthony Abubakari, expressed delight to commence work and pledged to complete work within 8 months given the requisite payments even though the duration of the project is 1 year.



He averred he was in a hurry to complete the work as early as possible in order to stand the chance of getting additional contracts for his company.



According to him, the project, which comes with a dam as well as the development of an irrigation land to facilitate dry season farming within that enclave, was handed over to him in December last year but that he could not start work due to the holidays inundating the period.



He added that having received the blessings of the chiefs and elders to start work, he was appealing for the cooperation of the area council and community members for the smooth execution of the project.



Hon. Attawulahi Ibrahim Kamintanye, Assemblymember for the Tupari Electoral Area, on his part said the execution of the long-awaited dam could not have come at a better time.



He indicated the irrigation dam that was to be constructed was a very big one that would not only serve the Gilang community but all the neighboring communities and would provide economic opportunities for the people especially the youth and women during the dry season to guarantee all-year farming in the area.



He charged both men and women in the area to seize the opportunity to cultivate vegetables at their backyards to ensure a continuous stream of income when the project is completed.



He also observed that the construction of the dam was also going to serve as a source of water for livestock which ordinarily often struggled to have access to water particularly during the dry season.