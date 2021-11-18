Gifty anti involved in an accident with her daughter

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gifty Anti narrates her narrow escape from death



She thanks God for her life in a social post



Driver agrees to take care of damages



Women’s advocate and media personality, Gifty Anti was involved in an accident with her daughter.



The accident occurred on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. According to Gifty Anti, another car rammed into the back of her car while commuting with her daughter.



“A car just hit my back badly!! HRH is traumatized and the back of the head hurts terribly !! Say a prayer for us” she shared on Wednesday.



Earlier today, she narrated on Facebook her experience and unravelled how the accident had happened.



She wrote:



“The driver of the car that slammed into my car, was very reasonable and agreed to take care of the damage caused to the car. In his words ‘he doesn’t know what happened. He says he remembers seeing my brake light and the next thing was a ‘bang’ into my car!!. I am shaken a bit, I must admit! But I am convinced, that God has got me and my little girl covered and will not let harm come our way!!”



