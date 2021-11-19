Gifty Ohene Konadu charges MDAs to work towards success of government’s flagship programmes

General News of Friday, 19 November 2021

The National Coordinator of the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat, Madam Gifty Ohene Konadu has tasked focal Persons from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) implementing governments priority programmes to continue working towards achieving the aims of government.



At a special meeting to discuss the 2020 Performance targets of the various agencies spearheading such policies, the National Coordinator reaffirmed the commitment of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government towards delivering tangible results for the people of Ghana.



Madam Konadu noted that it is in line with such an objective that the president set up the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat to ensure the government delivers on its promises to Ghanaians.



“As you know, the Secretariat has been working in close collaboration with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure effective implementation and achievement of the intended goals of government flagship programmes.



“The collaboration has thus far been very effective, and I wish to thank you all for supporting us with the needed information about the flagship programmes,” she stated.



Speaking of the purpose of the event held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Secretariat, Madam Ohene Konadu emphasized that the meeting was to serve as a platform for her outfit and the agencies involved in the implementation of the flagship programmes, to look at the way forward by discussing the preparation for Governments Results Framework for the year 2021-2024.



With the aim of using the results framework to track the performance of governments flagship programmes, the National Coordinator of the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat urged the agencies on board to rally around the objective not only to see the policies successfully implemented but also join efforts to inform the Ghanaian populace about the achievements of the Akufo-Addo Government.



“No doubt, we have our work cut out for us, but I strongly believe we will deliver. We have started well and we need to keep the momentum. Next year will be very busy as we go to the districts to showcase our achievements. I hope that some of you will be able to come along with us to the districts to organise Results Fairs to demonstrate the achievements of Government in the various districts as held in Assin North recently.” Madam Ohene Konadu disclosed.



She reiterated the efforts of government in the development of both the country and its citizens noting that her secretariat through showcase events to be staged in the various districts across the country, will bring to fore the programmes government is carrying out in the respective districts for citizens to know.



Reports on various flagship programmes presented at the meeting included the Free Senior High School, and Planting for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory, Railway Development, which according to Madam Ohene Konadu speaks to the sterling achievements of the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Present at the meeting were officials from various allied ministries and agencies including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Roads and Highways, Railway Development Ministry, Ministry of Trade & Industry, Ministry of Transport amongst others.



In all, 11 ministries and agencies at the event presented reports on works being done by the current government for the purposes of developing the nation.



Chairman of the event, Mr. Opoku Kyei who is Technical Advisor to the Senior Presidential Advisor lauded the representing MDAs saying their reports clearly showed that “they have all made tremendous improvements in their various fields and this will motivate Government to do more.”



Speaking about the maiden district result fair organsied by the Secretariat at Assin Bereku on October 18, 2021, Mr Seth Kuglenu Programme, Officer at the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariate noted that aside the result fair affording the secretariate an opportunity to highlight the works of government in the districts, it also serves as a platform to gather feedback on governments flagship programmes.



“We also tried to get feedback from the community, the results fair is to make sure that the citizens participate in in the implementation of the flagship programmes. We wanted to get the feedback in the area of development as far as the flagship programmes are concerned,” he said.