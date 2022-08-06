Ghanaians with Ghana Card problems can go to NIA Regional/District Offices from August 8 - NIA boss

General News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghanaians who have issues with their Ghana Cards can now heave a sigh of relief as from Monday, August 8, 2022, they no longer have to go to the Headquarters of the National Identification Authority (NIA) or come from far places to Accra before they have their issues addressed.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Professor Ken Agyeman Attafuah, Executive Secretary of the NIA, says any person who wants to correct his data on the Ghana Card or get a new one can visit the Regional or district office anywhere in the country.



According to him, this is to ensure people don't travel far or come to the Greater Accra Region before they rectify any problem associated with their Ghana Cards.



"From this Monday, 8th of August, 2022, that issue of replacing your card or doing a correction on your card can be done at any and every Regional or district office of NIA. It won't be necessary for you go to headquarters or the El-Wak Sports Stadium before you do an update or correction of your date of birth or name or some mistake on your card or if your card is missing and you want to do a new one, you can do it at a Regional or district office." he said.



He advised those with mistakes in their data to pay GHC 30 for the issuance of a new Ghana Card to them.



Prof. Ken Attafuah also touted the significance of the Ghana Card, stressing the Authority has successfully linked it with all universal banks in the nation, therefore people who have updated the bank information with their cards can access their accounts with or without sending the Ghana Card to the bank.



This, he noted, is the same for State institutions like SSNIT, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Passport Office among others.



"We've built a world-class system that is working...We've built a dependable, robust and comprehensive data verification platform which is working. There can be verification without the physical Ghana Card itself being present."



