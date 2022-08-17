'Ghanaians willing to pay extra': Gabby under fire for tweet on utility tariff hikes

General News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022
Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko recently posted a tweet claiming that the reaction of consumers to the increment in utility tariffs is an indication of how Ghanaians appreciate the efforts of the current government.
According to him, the response from consumers shows that Ghanaians are willing to pay extra charges to avoid a power crisis, which hitherto was experienced under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress administration.
“I’m encouraged by the reaction of the Ghanaian people to the 27% increase in electricity tariffs. It shows when you do well, they appreciate, like efforts by this govt to keep the lights on and tariffs low in spite of the major challenges and will pay a little more to avoid dumsor,” he shared in a Twitter post.
The post attracted lots of reactions with majority of them slamming him for being out of tune with how the ordinary Ghanaian feels.
Below are some of the reactions:
At tweet with the handle, @NgolibaAbdul, wrote: "This is a wicked tweet. People are enraged and you come to tweet this?"
Emmanuel mensah with the handle, @Ninart_9255, posted: "He wants attention," whiles Gideon (@Dejoh36) said: "Which ghanaians? Are you referring to the beneficiaries of your bad governance?"
@TweetByBob, asked: "If your salary is 300c you wouldn’t post this message to blindfold your foot soldiers. Your party’s corrupt attitude has brought us to this far . Tswww."
Like are u for real? What is the meaning of this? Today u insult our intelligence. But ma Nicca don’t mistake Ghanaians benign nature as fools cos our plight whiles grotesque and clearly incomprehensible to u and ur cousin president is not a license for u to insult us. Smfh https://t.co/yUJrmre13p— Odeneho Van-Peebles (@Krisrezy) August 16, 2022
keep on mocking the silence of ghanaians. if your mother is dead and you keep saying she’s sleeping, when mothers are bringing food to their kids, we will know who sleeps hungry https://t.co/u5QWlrgvlb— kwaku da blvck sheep (@mvnnyfrrevks) August 16, 2022
Herhhh swear these guys take us for fools because we accept everything they put us through. For their own mouths you know https://t.co/XqlamtgAwa— Kwame Hefner???? (@AtoBerdy) August 16, 2022
This is such a deflection from reality and an untruth. You know this.— Josephine Agbeko (@Jo_Agbeko) August 16, 2022
The news reports and our lived realities are the exact opposite of what you're saying. https://t.co/CyWByWBTJK
I’m encouraged by the reaction of the Ghanaian people to the 27% increase in electricity tariffs. It shows when you do well they appreciate, like efforts by this govt to keep the lights on and tariffs low inspite of the major challenges and will pay a little more to avoid dumsor.— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) August 16, 2022