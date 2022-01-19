Ghanaians will vote out NPP government in 2024 – Kwakye Ofosu

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: thepublisheronline.com

A former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu says Ghanaians all over the country are waiting patiently to exit the wicked governance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to opposition in the 2024 general elections.



According to the aide to former President John Mahama, citizens are tired of the dictatorship and vindictive rule of the governing party and are willing to vote against them in the 2024 elections.



He believes the National Democratic Congress(NDC) stands a great chance of winning the 2024 elections to save Ghanaians from suffering, poor governance led by President Akufo-Addo.



“The Akufo-Addo government has been a disaster. I’m not sure that even those who voted for them are happy with the level of incompetence that has taken over this administration. Just yesterday, it became reality that our bonds have become like plates and the International Community does not want to further have anything to do with it. This a government that has amounted the country to a high amount of debt. Inflation is running away to higher figures. Everything is in a mess.



“They can’t even buy textbooks for basic school pupils. They can’t provide accommodation for tertiary students. Lecturers are on strike, demanding what is due them. There’s corruption which Akufo-Addo has never been interested in fighting. He praises criminality and a whole lot. Nobody has confidence in his government anymore and I’m sure the people of Ghana are only waiting to show the NPP the exit way come December 2024,” he said in an interview on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News.