Ghanaians will vote for NPP in 2024 - Obiri Boahen

Politics of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, is optimistic his party will remain in power to keep steering the affairs of the nation.



In his view, the Akufo-Addo led administration has contributed immensely towards the growth of the nation, hence, their victory in election 2024.



While touting the NPP's achievement on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia' programme monitored by GhanaWeb, Obiri Boahen said, "A new phase of the NPP government will take over the affairs of the country even when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's term expires as president of the country, and that is breaking the eight," he said.



"Having realized the immense contribution and the development drive of the Akufo-Addo led government, I am very optimistic that Ghanaians will vote for the NPP in 2024," he added.



He furthered that he will rather allow God to take his life than to see his political opponent, National Democratic Congress (NDC), win the presidential seat in 2024.



Obiri Boahen urged the party faithful to work very hard to make the party's vision to win election 2024 a reality.



