Ghanaians will respect you for refunding your allowances - Allotey Jacobs

General News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has lauded First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia over the refund of their allowances.



Critics have condemned the payment of salaries to the President and Veep's wives.



To some Ghanaians, there is no need for the First and Second Ladies to receive monthly salaries as recommended by the Professor Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee.



Due to what she terms as “extremely negative opinions” from critics, the First Lady in consultation with President Akufo-Addo ''decided to refund all monies paid to her as allowances from the date of the President’s assumption of office, i.e., from January 2017 to date, amounting to GH¢899,097.84."



The Second Lady has also indicated she will refund GH¢ 887,482 she's received as allowances from January 2017 to March 2021.



Allotey Jacobs, speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', believed the First Lady's refund is an act dignity saying ''she has dignified herself. People will respect her for it''.



