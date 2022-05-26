Ghanaians will not forgive us if NPP loses power - Solomon Kusi Appiah

Politics of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: wontumionline.com

A communications team member for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Solomon Kusi Appiah, says Ghanaians will not forgive the NPP if the party loses power in 2024.



He said this when he joined Dawuro on Movement In The Morning Political Show.



“President Akufo- Addo is the best Statesman in the history of Ghana. The President appointed the right people; however, it happens that some of them are not meeting standards, and we need them to get on their toes as soon as possible. From all indications, Ghanaians are satisfied with the governance of President Akufo-Addo, and it will be disappointing if the party goes into opposition’’, he said.



He conferred that the NPP government took Ghana from a small black hole, and the party can’t afford to fail Ghanaians, adding that the party will not give room for anyone to contribute to the defeat of the party come 2024.



“It will be a huge mistake on our side if we hand over power to the NDC. Ghanaians will never forgive us because we have re-defined the economic narrative and improved the socio-economic well-being of the people; they want us in power so we can continue with the positive change”, he stressed.



He pleaded with the party members to join the train of propagating the outstanding works of the President.



“We need all hands on desks to break the eight”, he said.