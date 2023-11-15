Ghanaians will not elect a religious leader - Sammy Gyamfi ‘shades’ Bawumia

Politics of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has thrown some salvos the way of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for playing both the Christian and Islamic faiths.



He explained that Ghanaians are looking forward to voting for a leader who will turn the fortunes of the nation around drastically, and not a religious leader who will lead them through prayers and sermons.



He also shared that the 2024 polls will be won based on integrity and competence.



Sammy Gyamfi’s thoughts come on the back of an earlier statement made by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, describing the VP as a ‘religious prostitute.’



TV3’s Tilapia the Cartoonist further took Sam George’s comments to another level by portraying it as an artwork.



This was what Sammy Gyamfi was reacting to, stating that “Ghanaians will not be electing a religious leader who will be leading the nation in prayers or sermons come December 7, 2024. Rather, we will be electing an honest, competent, experienced and visionary leader who can stop the economic decline, transform the economy and create jobs and prosperity for all Ghanaians; a Leader who will lead and rally the nation to build the Ghana we want!



“The 2024 election is not about the religion a Presidential Candidate professes or where he comes from. Rather, it’s about trust, integrity, competence, particularly in relation to economic management, vision among others.”



Sammy Gyamfi made these comments on his X page.



