Politics of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Ghanaians will not bear the cost of our promises - NDC

Member of Parliament for Ketu South Constituency, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has allayed the fears of Ghanaians on how they will fund the litany of promises in their manifesto.



According to Fiifi Kwetey, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, the funding will not have a direct impact on the pockets of Ghanaians.



He said they won't push the cost of their promises on taxes and on goods and services of the ordinary Ghanaian.



Fiifi Kwetey said, the party after winning the 2020 elections will be devoting the oil resources to the pressing needs of the country.



“We already have opportunities to levy for facilities without necessarily burdening the citizens,” he told Joy News in an interview on Tuesday.



“We have a track record of being able to deliver a lot with even relatively smaller resources,” he maintained.



After the launch of the manifesto on Monday, many people have questioned how the NDC intends to fund some of its lofty promises.



Policy think tank, IMANI Ghana has called on the party to provide specifics on the funding since there will be aftershocks in the Ghanaian economy post COVID-19.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.