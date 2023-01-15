Ghanaians who attained key positions in politics before age 30

Politics of Sunday, 15 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In recent years, Ghana has seen a growing number of young people entering the political arena and attaining key positions in government.



These young politicians have brought fresh perspectives, energy and ideas to the table and have proven that age should not be a barrier to achieving success in the political sphere.



In this article, GhanaWeb takes a look at some of the young Ghanaians who have attained key positions in politics before turning 30 years.



One of the most notable examples of a young Ghanaian who attained a key position in politics before the age of 30 is Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



Ablakwa, who was born on October 10, 1981, was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Education at the age of 27 in 2009 by President John Atta Mills. He was the youngest deputy minister in the history of Ghana at that time.



Okudzeto Ablakwa, who is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, has been a member of the Ghanaian parliament since 2005.



He has also served as the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Ghanaian Parliament, and has been a vocal advocate for issues such as education and human rights.









Bright Wireko-Brobbey



Another young Ghanaian who has attained a key position in politics before the age of 30 is Bright Wireko-Brobbey.



Wireko-Brobbey, who was born on June 14, 1979, was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Communications and Technology by President John Kufuor at the age of 29 in 2008. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and has been a member of the Ghanaian parliament since 2005.



He has also served as the Ranking Member on the Communications Committee of the Ghanaian Parliament.









Emmanuel Kwesi Aning



Emmanuel Kwesi Aning attained a key position in politics before turning 30. Aning, who was born on June 21, 1968, was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Interior at the age of 29 by President John Jerry Rawlings in 1997.



Emmanuel Kwesi Aning, who is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been a member of the Ghanaian parliament since 1996, and has also served as the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of the Ghanaian Parliament.









Isaac Asiamah



Isaac Asiamah, born on November 11, 1983, was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports by President John Mahama at the age of 29 in 2013. Asiamah, who is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been a member of the Ghanaian parliament since 2013. He has also served as the Ranking Member on the Youth and Sports Committee of the Ghanaian Parliament.









Inusah Fuseini



Inusah Fuseini, born on October 11, 1983, was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources at the age of 29 by President John Mahama in 2013. Fuseini, who is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been a member of the Ghanaian parliament since 2009. He has also served as the Ranking Member on the Lands and Natural Resources Committee of the Ghanaian Parliament.









Murtala Mohammed



Murtala Mohammed, born on December 16, 1983, was appointed as a Deputy Minister of Defence at the age of 29 by President John Mahama in 2013.



Murtala, who is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been a member of the Ghanaian parliament since 2013. He has also served as the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of the Ghanaian Parliament.



These young politicians have demonstrated that age should not be a barrier to achieving success in the political sphere. They have brought fresh perspectives, energy and ideas to the table.







