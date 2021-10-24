Ghanaians want to know your ‘exact position’ on LGBTQI+ – NPP man to Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former head of the Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu is asking President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to state his position on the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.



Speaking in an interview Peace FM monitored by MyNewsgh.com, Charles Owusu expressed disappointment in Akufo-Addo for not declaring his stance on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



The President speaking on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ on Thursday, October 21 called for civil discourse on the LGBTQ+ controversy but stressed he cannot be pressured to declare his position.



“It’s in Parliament. It’s a Private Members Bill. We have been fighting for many, many a long time the opportunity for private members to also sponsor bills of Parliament . . . The Parliament is looking at it. Let’s see how the process develops,” the president said.



However, Charles Owusu reacting to the President’s comment on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo appealed to the President to make his position clear to Ghanaians.



“It’s either you are for or against. There is no middle stand in this LGBTQ+ issue. All Ghanaians know the bill is already in Parliament. We know it,” he said.



He added “We all know it’s a private members bill. Whether civil or whatever manner, with all due respect, Your Excellency; Ghanaians who voted for you to become President say they don’t like this thing”.



“It will never happen in Ghana for us to accept same-sex marriage. Mark my words! any government that will dare Ghanaians and tries this thing is a redeemed change”, he warned



