Ghanaians urged to unite for development

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Chairman of the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Reverend Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, has urged Ghanaians to join hands in addressing challenges facing the country.



Failure to do so, he said could put the country in a state of despair and retrogression.



Rev. Dr Kwakye, made the call at the launch of Ga Presbytery’s Centenary anniversary, in Accra, on Sunday, under the theme “Grateful for our heritage: Forging ahead in unity and faith.”



As part of the celebration, the presbytery would undertake activities, including heritage trails, fun games and picnics and street evangelism.



Others are quizzes, awards and dinner night, youth rally, musical night, couples night and thanksgiving service, which would climax the event, in December, this year.



Rev. Dr Kwakye said Ghana could progress through unity, adding that “It is the unity that will make this country grow and become the country that we all desire”.



“We, therefore, call on the entire country to come together whether we are from different ethnic or political backgrounds to help achieve progress” he further stated.



In attaining a stable economy, Rev. Dr Kwakye asked the government to cut down its expenditure on government officials.



The Ga Presbytery’s Chairman emphasized said since its establishment, the PCG had contributed to national development in the areas of health, education, job creation, governance and was prepared to do more in the coming years.



“The Presbyterian Church of Ghana continuous to play significant roles in education, health, and social services,” Rev. Dr Kwakye added.



Speaking on the controversial Electronic-Levy rate of 1.75per cent on mobile money transactions, he entreated the government to listen to the concerns raised by Ghanaians.



Rev. Dr Kwakye said the PCG would soon come out with an official communique on the matter.



The Clerk of the General Assembly of the PCG, Rev. Dr Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, charged Ghanaians to be instruments for national development through hard work.



He cautioned Ghanaians against fake prophets, and instead heed the teachings of the Holy Bible in order to avoid being swayed.



Rev. Dr Odonkor lauded the Ghana Police Service for its efforts in ensuring that there were no doom prophecies, particularly during the festive season.