Ghanaians urged to take payment of taxes seriously

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Ghanaians have been urged to take the payment of taxes seriously and promptly to promote the development of the country.



“No nation can develop fast enough without taxes, so everyone has to make it a point to pay their taxes accordingly.”



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Okaikwei North Municipality, Mr Boye Laryea, made the assertion at the 65th Independence Day parade of his jurisdiction held at the Apenkwa Presbyterian AstroTurf in Accra.



“This is the way we can support government undertake massive development projects to make life easy for everyone in the country. Deliberately refusing to pay one’s taxes does not exhibit patriotism so let us do all we can to help Ghana grow.”



He mentioned that the municipality depends largely on taxes paid by its residents, adding that taxes and levies also help the government pay everyone on its payroll.



Touching on the government’s “Operation clean your frontage initiative,” the MCE urged Ghanaians to also embrace the responsibility of environmental cleanliness to make the President’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa a reality.



He applauded the trainers of the contingents at the parade, saying “I want to use this impressive parade to wish the entire nation and everyone a happy Independence anniversary and also thank the teachers and whoever contributed to the excellent performance of these children.”



“As we celebrate this day, it is important to remind ourselves that freedom emanates from democracy, a heritage our forefathers fought for, therefore it is our duty to defend it.”



He also urged Ghanaians to work together to push back every threat against the country’s democracy.



Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Madam Theresa Lardi, expressed the need for a collective effort in realising the Ghanaian dream.



She said whiles celebrating the remarkable achievement of the country’s 65th year of independence, Ghanaians should not forget the efforts of the country’s forefathers in fighting for liberation.



“Our forefathers freed us from the shackles of oppression and the western supremacy. This should always be at the back of our minds,” she added.



She, therefore, urged Ghanaians to work together peacefully, regardless of their political affiliations, saying that “no matter your political affiliation, wherever you find yourself, think Ghana first.”



At the end of the parade, all contingents and performers were awarded certificates of participation.