Ghanaians urged to support government in provision of healthcare facilities

Health News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: GNA

Madam Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ga East, has urged Ghanaians to complement government’s effort in providing healthcare facilities for easy access to health services in the country.



She said the Assembly had assisted in the provision of a 60-bed capacity hospital at Atomic, Kwabenya, an ultra-modern health insurance centre at the same venue, which continued to serve the health needs of the people.



Madam Mann said this during the inauguration of the Chrispod Hospital and Diagnostic Centre at the Parakuo Estate near Dome in Accra.



The 60-bed capacity hospital operates 24-hour services with a pharmacy, laboratory, MRI, CT Scan, mammography, and a mortuary.



She assured the hospital’s managers of the Assembly’s support to provide quality health service to the people.



“The Assembly remains resolute to collaborating with all stakeholders to achieve its noble goals and aspirations for the healthcare sector of the Municipality for the benefit of all citizens,” Madam Mann said.



Mr Christian Kpodo, the Founder of the Chrispod Hospital, said his vision for its establishment was largely inspired by the need to resource the medical facilities in the country, which the Government alone could not afford.



“The facility will be a specialist centre for kidney transplant, a major challenge in the country,” he said, and that branches of the hospital would be built in other regions.



Mr Kpodo urged business entrepreneurs to collaborate to address some of the pressing health needs of the country, which, he said, formed part of the service to God.