Ghanaians urged to prioritise rest

Health News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

A Sunyani-based pharmacist, Mr. Daniel Kusi Antwi, has urged the public to prioritise rest in their daily activities in order to reduce stress, which can trigger other health complications or death.



“Spend time to rest after a stressful week, it refreshes the body and boosts the immune system. Go on vacations especially those in public sector employment and come back refreshed,” he stated.



Mr Antwi gave the advice during a free health screening organised by Senti Chemists Limited, a Sunyani-based pharmacy, in partnership with Shalom Family Hospital at Tanoso, to mark its 22nd-anniversary celebrations, in Sunyani, yesterday.



About 300 participants, mostly the aged, took part in the free health screening.



The exercise included eye screening, blood pressure, haemoglobin, glaucoma test, typhoid, and general health screening and drug administration among others.



Mr. Antwi, who works with Senti Chemists, said the health screening exercise was for customers as well as members of the public, who do not have time to visit the hospital to check on their health.



He emphasised the need for people to eat a balanced diet at the right time in order to be healthy for their productive engagement.



Some of the participants, who spoke to the Ghanaian Times, commended the organisers for the health screening.



They explained that such mini clinics if organised periodically could go a long way to promote their health.