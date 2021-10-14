Ghanaians urged to intensify handwashing amid pandemic

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: newsghana.com.

The general public should intensify handwashing as part of tightened measures to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a Ghanaian official said on Wednesday.



Speaking to Xinhua in an interview in the run-up to the Global Handwashing Day which falls on Friday this year, Theodora Adomako-Adjei, head of extension services of Ghana’s Community Water and Sanitation Agency, said collective efforts are still needed to achieve universal hand hygiene to help reduce COVID-19 infections.



“The COVID-19 crisis is still escalating, handwashing with soap must therefore be a priority now and in the future,” she said, adding that there was still a need for handwashing facilities to be placed at all public places in the country.



A showcase of innovative handwashing facilities in Ghana by individuals and institutional innovators would be part of the efforts, she added.



She posited that it is important for Ghanaians to continue adhering to the coronavirus safety protocols as the nation intensifies its fight against the pandemic.