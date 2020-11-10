General News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Ghanaians urged to find appropriate strategies to address youth sexuality

Archibald Adams, Communication and Advocacy Director, PPAG

Archibald Adams, the Communication and Advocacy Director of Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG), has called on Ghanaians to find appropriate strategies to address early sexual lives of the youth.



He explained that the large number of pregnant girls, who write the Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) each year, was an indication that many young girls were engaged in unprotected sex.



He said society needed to find strategies to help reduce the trend.

Mr Adams was speaking at a workshop organized by PPAG for journalists in the Eastern Region on Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights.



He said the youth needed to be provided with adequate information on their sexuality to enable them to take responsible decisions to help reduce unwanted pregnancies and illegal abortions among young girls.



He called on parents and opinion leaders to start engaging the youth on their sexuality at an early age to help reduce peer influence.

