You are here: HomeNews2020 11 10Article 1104895

General News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

Ghanaians urged to find appropriate strategies to address youth sexuality

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Archibald Adams, Communication and Advocacy Director, PPAG Archibald Adams, Communication and Advocacy Director, PPAG

Archibald Adams, the Communication and Advocacy Director of Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG), has called on Ghanaians to find appropriate strategies to address early sexual lives of the youth.

He explained that the large number of pregnant girls, who write the Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) each year, was an indication that many young girls were engaged in unprotected sex.

He said society needed to find strategies to help reduce the trend.
Mr Adams was speaking at a workshop organized by PPAG for journalists in the Eastern Region on Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights.

He said the youth needed to be provided with adequate information on their sexuality to enable them to take responsible decisions to help reduce unwanted pregnancies and illegal abortions among young girls.

He called on parents and opinion leaders to start engaging the youth on their sexuality at an early age to help reduce peer influence.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Sports

The Black Stars will begin camping in Accra on Monday, November 09

Akonnor makes seven new additions to Black Stars squad for Sudan clash

Business

US President elect, Joe Biden

How Biden’s presidency opens the door for bigger economic relations between Ghana and USA

Entertainment

Rapper Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kese reacts to Sarkodie’s new hit Happy Day

Africa

President Alassane Ouattara

Ouattara's re-election ratified

Opinions

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

The Citizen Watch predicts 'one-touch' victory for President Nana Addo