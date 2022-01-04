Ghanaians urged to collaborate in the fight against corruption

Religion of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Reverend Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, Lead Pastor of the Cedar Mountain Chapel International, Assemblies of God Church Ghana, has called on Ghanaians to collaborate in the fight against corruption, which has eaten deep into the fabric of society.



He noted that if the canker was left unchecked, it could derail the economic progress made and undermine the rule of law and social cohesion, further leading to insecurity.



Rev. Dr Wengam was speaking at the launch of the Church’s 40-Day Prayer and Fasting Conference, dubbed: “Momentum 2022,” on the theme: ‘Show Me Your Glory”.



It begins on Wednesday, January 5, and ends on Sunday, February 13, and aim to build the capacity of members, both spiritually and physically, and also pray for the economic stability of the nation.



Speakers at the conference would include Rev. Dough Clay, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God USA, Rev. Professor Paul Frempong Manso, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of Ghana, and Rev. Dr Kwadwo Bempah, General Overseer of the Holy Hill Chapel.



Rev. Dr Wengam said: “corruption is subtly destroying the socio-economic and political fibre of the country and I call on everyone to join the fight by demanding for accountability from all working with entrusted power.”

Denouncing corrupt practices was the first step towards combating them effectively, he said, and charged the citizenry to discharge their duties with integrity.



Rev. Dr Wengam also urged Ghanaians to see corruption as a common enemy, which deprived every citizen, especially women, children, and the disabled of their fundamental human rights.



“When it comes to corruption no one is safe and it has no friend to spare”.



He charged Ghanaians to open a new chapter by refraining from acts that hindered national development “as we enter the New Year”.