Ghanaians take to social media to lament hike in fuel prices

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Fuel prices are currently unstable
COPEC hints at further increment in fuel price
Fuel currently sold at GHC8.490 per liter
One may have noticed irregular price hikes in products on the food market alongside other products and services.
Paramount amongst them is the skyrocketing hike in fuel.
The inconsistent price of fuel seems to have taken a toll on motor and vehicle owners since they have to pay more in order to use their cars.
Some vehicle owners have hinted at alternative options – resort to public transport – should there be further increments.
Some people have taken to Twitter to share their frustrations on the increasing hike in fuel prices.
Some Ghanaians could not hide their anger as they unleashed a huge part of it on the ‘economic messiah’, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
Pump price currently stands at GHC8.490 at some private fuel stations.
Meanwhile, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that Ghana is not the only country facing such difficulties.
According to him, fuel prices must go up due to rising crude prices.
Read how Ghanaians are lamenting below
Having a car in Ghana is important but ever since fuel prices went up, I understand why the Old Testament people used to walk.????— NUNGUA SHATTA WALE???? (@ShattaChelsea) March 14, 2022
While fuel prices skyrocket, the cost of riding a bike stays the same.— #GetABin (@GetABin) March 14, 2022
Better alternative tho. Thanks to Addo D and Bawumia#FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/dvc5H9zrHE
Testing mic 1,2... testing mic 1,2... Bawumia, Over.— Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) March 14, 2022
We all dey inside. ✌ pic.twitter.com/ZAaHufHYml
Everything in Ghana keeps rising; temperature, fuel prices, price of foodstuffs, exchange rate, etc. Everything apart from salaries.— ???????????? ???????????????????????????? (@calibre_live) March 9, 2022
Fuel prices up again. The gallon of petrol is now sold @42.45 Ghana cedis— Musah Abattoir (@AbattoirMusah) March 11, 2022
Clap Akufo-Addo and Bawumia for adding more e-wahala on Ghanaians. pic.twitter.com/4IKXQ1hFyK
Fuel prices to go up by Wednesday, National Service Personnels haven't gotten 3 months allowance, Government workers haven't been paid, Health workers bleeding, name them.... and Addo D hasn't heard anything?— DEK360Ghana (@Dek360Ghana) March 15, 2022
There is something wrong!! pic.twitter.com/YeUYyuMSsv
The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana has projected fuel prices to hit GHS 9 per litre by the close of March.— StatsGH (@StatsGH) March 2, 2022
Looks like there is no end in sight to the country's fuel price hikes.
“When in doubt [about the strength of macroeconomic fundamentals of an economy], observe the exchange rate”.— Citizen Kay (@Citizen__Kay) March 14, 2022
~Alhaji Bawumia pic.twitter.com/LJa7L4dGTe
Fuel price is going higher & higher bt transport fare is very low.. Uber and bolt need to increase the fare. @Uber @bolt #Ghana #FuelPrice pic.twitter.com/7dXHSx0Eji— Lynn Dickcissel® ???????????????? (@Rans4Dyckson) March 15, 2022
Right now living in Ghana is like living in a hell. No proper planning from the leaders, price of fuel has been skyrocketed, and the so called leaders sit down unperturbed. Looking at the way this country is going, the bad leadership is of this government is annihilating us— Qwami (@SweetQwami) March 15, 2022
Person who dey shout “break the 8” see fuel price today shout eeiii Ghana yɛbɛ wu oo ????????????????????????— Target Kojo Black ???????????? (@TargetBlack7) February 19, 2022