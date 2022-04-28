Ghanaians support ‘senseless’ songs - US-based Ghanaian artiste

Diasporia News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian artiste, Mr. Ampossible has stated that some Ghanaian music lovers support ‘senseless’ songs more than the ‘good’ songs.



Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, the Afrobeats artiste indicated that he released ‘nkwasia nnwom’ to “address the type of songs Ghanaians support nowadays.”



“Not to say all the artistes produce ‘nkwasia nwom’ (literally translated as stupid’ but it's an ongoing conversation. We think such songs blow up quickly, but ‘good’ songs take time to reach the people,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Mr. Ampossible referred to AY Poyoo’s hit single ‘Goat’ as a ‘senseless song.’ According to him, most artistes are aware that the songs are not ‘good’ songs, but they release them anyway.



“As musicians, we know when we write ‘nkwasia nnwom,’ but that's what the people like. The market wants it, and we have to make money. So my song is not about the artistes but the consumers who listen to such songs,” he added.



Mr. Ampossible is an award-winning artiste who has gained several nominations in the Ghana Music Awards and Ghana Music Awards, USA. He has over 30 songs to his credit.