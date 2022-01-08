Ghanaians suffering with sim card re-registration because of 'chop chop' – Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Director of Communications for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has said that the ongoing sim card registration is an avenue for the Minister for Communication to cash out.



According to him, there was a blueprint setup by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which has been implemented by the current National Identification Authority (NIA) which would have made it easier for sim card registration.



He said all that needed to be done was that the NIA will provide the Telecommunication Companies with data from the registration processes so that they connect the the sim cards to the Ghana card.



However, the Minister of Communication for her parochial interest truncated by the process and has brought in KelniGVG Ltd to engage in the sim card registration process so she can make some monies from them.



Sammy Gyamfi made this known when he spoke on Accra-based Adom FM.



He said “Kelni GVG have developed an application which is being used for the registration process. So what they are doing is that they are now working with the telecos. They take your data, take photo of your fingers and save it on the app which is useless. They have created this as an avenue to make money.



This issue created a fight between the NIA’s Ken Attafuah and Ursula Owusu. You can ask Ken Attafuah and confirm from him. Dr. Bawumia had to intervene before Ken Attafuah gave the data out to Ursula Owusu and NCA. Ken Attafuah and NIA said they will never give NCA the data. It is our data and the NIA are supposed to give the data to the telecos so that they get money.