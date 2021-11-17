Ghanaians study some courses which is unnecessary in UK - Ghanaian business mogul

Diasporian News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

UK based Ghanaian business mogul, Alexander Alibaba has disclosed that there are certain courses Ghanaians pursue that are completely unneeded in England.



Having stayed in England for over three decades, Mr Alibaba has worked with government officials in the UK and owns several businesses in Ghana and abroad.



In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Mr Alibaba stated that courses such as political science, tourism etc are useless in the UK. He advised that if a Ghanaian student or graduate wants to work abroad, they must look at acquiring a skill set.



“There are courses that are useless here so you can’t bring it here for work. Courses like economics, political science, tourism, ticketing and other courses are created for the graduates to make direct money. Those are useless here in England,” he revealed.



Mr Alibaba added that what Ghanaians term menial jobs are the money-making ones in the UK.



“We don't take the technical jobs seriously because every parent wants their child to become a doctor or a lawyer. But they are not even aware of the courses they study at the University.



If you are a plumber, all you need is a safety course here and you are good. There is more money in plumbing than medicine here,” he added.



Alexander is a father of four who lives in Mitcham with his family. He owns 51 shops in Nsawam and other properties in East Legon and Tema.



watch the full video below:



