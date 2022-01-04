Ghanaians should stop complaining, we have good reasons to rejoice – Joyce Aryee

General News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Reverend Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee is urging Ghanaians to rejoice in the goodness of the country and work hard to sustain the good things.



In her new year message on Accra-based Joy Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the founder of the Salt and Light and Light Ministries maintained that Ghana has a lot of things to rejoice over in the face of galamsey and other challenges.



“Let us rejoice in the goodness of this country and work hard to sustain the good things that we have. We have enough forest, we have fertile lands, we have great rivers even if through galamsey we are destroying them, we are nice people …sustaining what we have is better than tearing it apart."



"Asked if there is any special reason why she is asking Ghanaians to do this she responded “Yes! I read the bible a lot and I have examples in the Bible that teaches us that when the people sing and are happy about what they have there is a lot of prosperity but when the people complain a lot they lose even what they have while backing it from 1 Corinthians 10: 10.



According to her, some have become pessimistic but underscored the need for people to do things together on the basis that they have something to offer to the country.



“There is no use in complaining. Is not about somebody doing something for you but what are you also doing to make the life of somebody? If you get to the communities and our gutters are choked, we do not have to sit and complain that the assemblies are not doing well and our gutters are choked. Things will be better if we start working on them”, she insisted.