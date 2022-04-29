Ghanaians seeing benefits of democracy - Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 29 April 2022

President Akufo-Addo has said choosing democratic form of governance has been one of the Ghana’s best decisions so far.



According to the President, constitutional, despite its challenges has been the best form of governance for the Ghanaian people.



“3O years ago today, on the 20th of April 1992, Ghanaians took one of the most important decisions of our history. We went to the polls in a referendum to decide the nature of the future governance of our nation, whether to continue to live under military rule or to live under democratic rule. Indeed, prior to this, Ghana had sampled almost every form of government known to man,” the President said in an address to the nation on the 30th anniversary of the referendum which approved 1992 Constitution.



He further noted: “…the constitution was later overwhelmingly approved in the referendum and set up a liberal democratic state founded on the separation of powers with exclusive power in the judiciary to superintend and enforce the constitution and protect the fundamental human rights of the citizenry. We have since then experienced the longest uninterrupted and stable constitutional governance in our history.



“The benefits are showing, we have over the last 30 years witnessed sustained growth in every facet of national life. There has been considerable improvement in Human Development Index, simply put, democracy has been good for us”.



The President also reiterated his commitment to the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on partisan basis.



“I have said it before and I will repeat it, I will continue to work for the extensive national consensus on this issue and should such a consensus be attained for a repeal of Article 55 (3) of the constitution and an agreement reached for political parties to partake and sponsor candidate for elections in the district assemblies.”



“At any point during the remainder of my tenure of office as President of the republic, the matter will be brought back again to the front-burner of our public discourse for the necessary action. I am hoping after completing the necessary consultation, I will surely be in the position to announce the way forward on this important matter”, he said.