Ghanaians said I was too young to own a business and intentionally collapsed it - US-based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian Victoria Danso has stated that the Ghanaian community in Worcester refused to support and boycotted her business because they thought she was too young to own it.



In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Mrs Danso mentioned that she set up a business importing local products from Ghana. Her business plan was to import and sell them to retailers, but they shunned her.



“I told the other shops around about it, but I think they thought I was joking because I was young and thought I should attend school. They were shocked when the goods arrived.



You know our Ghanaian community, when you start a business as a young person, they wonder how you did it. Most of the goods were perishable, so I had to establish a shop, but they didn’t come. They will only come to survey the place,” she said.



According to Mrs Danso, she decided to change locations to make the goods more convenient for customers in the area, but it didn’t work.



“They drive to Worcester for groceries and come to buy just one thing at my shop. It was sad. They made excuses about the payment system, but they still didn’t come when I made it available,” she said on DJ Nyaami.



In response to claims that some Ghanaian shop owners sell at high prices, Mrs Danso mentioned that Ghanaians intentionally boycotted it. Eventually, she gave the goods out to neighbours.