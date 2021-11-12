Ghanaians remember former President Jerry John Rawlings a year on

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on 12 November 2020



• Ghanaians eulogize the late former President for his contribution towards the development of the country



• Late Rawlings described as a father to many



A year after the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Ghanaians remember him and some of the contributions he made towards the development of the country.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on 12 November 2020, after a short illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, some Ghanaians described the former President as a peace-loving person who resented favoritism and nepotism and did not condone any form of corruptible acts.



“What I can remember him for, is how he was engaged in politics and his fight to eradicate corruption. God should give his soul peaceful rest. If he was still alive, he would have been a great help to the country”, one said.



Some mentioned that the former President was a very disciplined person and that reflected in all aspects of his life, from his time in the military to when he became the President of the country.



“We will miss the former president a lot. We will miss him because, when he was a soldier, he ensured that there was discipline in the country. Even the last time I watched him on Youtube, he was holding a hammer and constructing a railway. He easily lent a helping hand to anyone in need”.



According to a citizen, the late President was a selfless person and was never reluctant to offer help whenever he could, and this made him easily approachable.



“What I can remember about him is that he was a fun-loving person and entertained people. Although he was a former President, he was also very down to earth. It was easy to approach him,” she said.



Ghanaians have however urged his family to continue the good works of Jerry John Rawlings to ensure that his legacy continues so that he would be remembered by generations yet to come.



“Some of us didn’t meet him when he was President, but history has taught us that the man was a good man and a no-nonsense man. We will miss him but not as much as his family, but I’ll urge his family to continue his good works. I know his daughter is the MP for Klottey Korley and she is doing well. For us to continue remembering her father, the family should continue doing good deeds. The man is a legend and a good person. He should rest in peace”.



Some section of the public noted that the former President has lived an exemplary life that should be emulated by present leaders of the country and they wish him a peaceful rest.



Watch the video below



