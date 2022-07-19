Ghanaians rate government's performance on key economic issues as ‘overwhelmingly negative’ – Report

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Citizens participate in Afrobarometer Survey



Ghanaians complain about unfavourable living conditions - Report



New Afrobarometer Survey report out



It has emerged that the larger numbers of Ghanaians believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to the state of its economy.



This is according to the findings of the latest Afrobarometer Survey on the Economy, Public Services, and Taxation, a citinewsroom.com report has said.



In the report, which sampled responses from some Ghanaians, it showed that many Ghanaians had negative assessments of the country’s economic condition as well as the conditions of their lifestyles.



“A large majority of citizens gave unfavourable assessments of both their personal living conditions and the nation’s economic condition, and few were optimistic that things will improve during the coming year.



“Meanwhile, citizens’ ratings of the government’s performance on key economic issues were overwhelmingly negative. Citizens’ gloomy outlook aligns with macro-level indicators on Ghana’s struggling economy in a difficult global environment. The country is seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund in hopes of stabilising the economy,” the report is reported to have stated.



Also, the Afrobarometer Survey showed that since 2017, there has been a 15% drop in matters relating to the economy.



EA/BOG