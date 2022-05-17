Ghanaians only become enemies after they travel abroad - Italy-based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Italy-based Ghanaian Gloria has stated that she never experienced or witnessed indifference among Ghanaians living in Ghana. However, Ghanaians abroad act like enemies and barely show concern for one another.



In an interview on SVTV Africa, Gloria indicated that Ghanaians in Italy seem to compete with each other. According to her, unlike other foreign nationals, Ghanaians are unsupportive.



”The Chinese people come in groups, and they have leadership in their community. So the white people often deal with them, but Ghanaians come individually and not even united.”



Gloria added that while at the Italian embassy here in Ghana, a woman approached her and advised her to stay away from Ghanaians.



“She had stayed here for about three years. She told me not to make friends or give my contact to any Ghanaian, and I wondered why she’d say that. I had friends who were always ready to support me in Ghana, so I didn’t understand why she said that till I got here.”



I’ve been here for almost a decade, and I have seen a lot. I don’t know why we only become enemies after traveling abroad,” she told DJ Nyaami on Daily Hustle Worldwide.



Moreover, Mavis added that they hide beneficial information from other Ghanaians.