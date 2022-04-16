Ghanaians now a new creation to live like Christ did – Mahama

General News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama has said the death of Christ means Ghanaians are now new creation.



According to him, Christ’s crucifixion and death means our sins have been atoned for.



“As Christians, we celebrate this special day and call it GOOD because by Christ’s crucifixion and death, our sins have been atoned for and we are now a new creation with a mandate to live as Christ did.”



Read His Easter Message Below



Today, Good Friday, marks the day Jesus Christ sacrificed himself for the world, so that all who believe in the gospel will be saved.



May this holy day rekindle in us hope, forgiveness, sacrifice, compassion and the love of God.