Ghanaians not against e-levy - Ofori-Atta

Contrary to claims that Ghanaians are against the controversial e-levy, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has proved otherwise.



According to him, Ghanaians are not against the implementation of the e-levy, rather, just want the policy to be transparent for accountability sake.



Speaking at a presser held in Accra on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, Ken Ofori-Atta noted that he gathered this information after he engaged some citizens on e-levy during the yuletide.



He said, “I had smaller intimate conversations with citizens across a few constituencies during the Christmas. I was fortunate enough to be able to visit Akyem Heman, Anyinam, Apapam and our friend, Sam George’s constituency in Prampram to listen to what people feel and what people think.”



“The issues were quite clear to me. I did not, in those deliberations, encounter choleric response to E-levy; the issues were ones of accountability and ability for them to know what their money is going to be used for,” Ken Ofori-Atta added.



He noted that the monies accrued from the e-levy would be used to create jobs, expand the country’s road infrastructure agenda, among other projects.



Meanwhile, the controversial e-levy bill will be re-laid before Parliament on January 25, 2022, for deliberations and approval.