Ghanaians need bread and butter, not fiscal policies – Murtala

General News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has lashed out at the government for the poor management of the economy, describing the government as confused.



He has also taken a swipe at the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta whom he described as 'incompetent'.



His comment is coming on the back of the budget review presented by the Minister of Finance on Thursday in which the government touted its achievements and the progress of its 'Obaatampa budget'.



According to Murtala Mohammed, the agenda for any policy by any government is to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians and not to deepen their woes describing the budget as hollow.



“People in Ghana are not interested in fiscal policies and microfinance. We are told there is free SHS but there is nothing. In a school in the north people are still lying on benches.



“See the things the NDC did: The circle interchange and other uncompleted projects but the government abandoned it all together.” The Wa legislator told 3FM Friday.



Mr. Murtala who is also a member of the Parliament’s Committee on Trade and Industry said the problem of this country is arising as a result of the New Patriotic Party-led administration’s egoistic campaign for the One District – One Factory initiative (1D1F).



“I have filed a motion in parliament so the government can tell us where the factories are; which stages of completion?. Look, existing companies are taking advantage of the government’s egoistic agenda. I will demand to know that the revenue that we ought to generate we are not getting it."