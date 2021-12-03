Ghanaians must work towards achieving the aims of PFJ – MCE

General News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Mrs Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive has called on Ghanaians to work together to achieve the aim of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.



Mrs Sackey made the call at the celebration of the 37th Farmers’ and Fishermen’s Day held on Friday, at the St. Theresa’s Junior High School at North Kaneshie in the Okaikwei South Sub-metro of the Greater Accra Region.



It was on the theme is “Planting for Food and Jobs – Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana.”



“We believe this theme would bring together food systems’ actors in the likes of producers, processors, consumers, transporters, waste managers, and other stakeholders to consciously and constructively improve food systems in Ghana and to ensure supply of wholesome food for the people.”



A total of 12 personalities comprising farmers, fishers, agricultural extension officers and institutions were awarded prizes and Mrs Naa Adjeley Mensah was adjudged the Overall 2021 Accra Metropolitan Best Farmer.



The best farmer received a Rambo 500 polytank, knapsack sprayers, seeds, insecticides, cutlass, fertilizers and a bicycle. The others received awards ranging from NEON Chest Freezers, agricultural inputs, a bicycle, sets of plastic chairs, a water pumping machine, Knapsack sprayers, electricity generator, a laptop and agro-chemicals.



Mrs Sackey said under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture had strived to encourage young people into the agricultural sector, since they hold the needed human power to speed up development.



“This endeavour aims to transform the youth’s unfavourable impression towards agriculture as a venture of ignorant and unskilled countrymen and women who employ physical energy associated with severely low economic returns,” she stated.



She said in the government’s quest to improve and promote food systems, over 200 Yamaha outboard motors have been distributed to fishers in the Accra metropolis at a very subsidized cost and the support has brought about an increase in the production and distribution of quality food services while increasing job opportunities for the youth in the communities.



The Chief Executive congratulated all the award winners for their commitment, dedication and hard work.



Dr Charles Etse, the Accra Metropolitan Director of Agriculture said; “Undoubtedly, Ghanaian population is growing rapidly, and we cannot compromise on the urgent need to ensure food security, create wealth and employment to alleviate poverty in our society.”



He said the government has therefore rolled out the Planting for Food and Jobs Policy to modernize and transform agriculture to ensure food security and employment for the teeming youth in response to the growing population.



“This will ensure peace, order, and stability in building a prosperous nation; because experience has shown that mass unemployment, hunger and abject poverty invariably plunge nations into chaos and this derail the concerted efforts to nation-building,” Mr Etse stated.



He said under the planting for food and jobs, farming has become more attractive, and encouraged the youth to venture into agriculture.



“Farming is no more a preserve for the illiterate and the old; it is a lucrative business (that is agribusiness) and the youth must take advantage of the planting for food and jobs to free themselves from the shackles of abject poverty. Let us all venture into farming and move Ghana forward.



The Director saluted the farmers and fishers for their hard work while extending gratitude to the sponsors of the programme for their immense contribution.



