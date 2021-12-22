Ghanaians must insist government does the right things – Minority

Politics of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minority in parliament has prevailed on Ghanaians to pile pressure on the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for them to do the right things on the floor of Parliament.



According to the Minority, until the right things are done the situation of Parliamentary brawl will continue to re-occur.



The Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi made this appeal to Ghanaians in an interview with Iddrissu Awudu, host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5FM on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.



“What can save the embarrassing situations of a free-for-all -fight in Parliament is for Ghanaians to insist the New Patriotic Party led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does the right things on the floor.



‘It is painful how the NPP Majority wants to steal the property of the Minority in Parliament during proceedings,” the Deputy Minority leader maintained.



“If as a group we allow some of these bad precedents to be set on the floor, it will go along away to affect the country’s democracy,” he added.



Mr. Avedzi was of the view that the Majority’s behavior on the floor is making a mockery of the decades of parliamentary successes chalked since 1992.



According to him, once the Majority continues to sleep over some of the right things that are supposed to be done on the floor, these situations will continue to play out in the legislature.



He further called on Ghanaians to continue to insist that the right things are done on the floor to bring sanity.



The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee warned that until the proper things are done by the standing orders on the floor, “the young ones on our side will continue to rise against some of these illegalities on the floor.”



He, however, apologized for the brawl that occurred on the floor over deliberations on the controversial 1.75 percent Electronic Levy.



“The NPP must be made aware that they cannot use state power and parliamentary machinations to have their way,” he said adding “the Minority will not allow the NPP to turn standing orders of Parliament upside down in the same way the NPP in the Minority will not allow the NDC in the Majority to turn the standing orders upside down.”



