Ghanaians must deal with MPs who will vote against LGBTQI+ Bill - Council

Politics of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Kwabenya Traditional council has on behalf of the custodial leaders in the area welcomed and supported the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill.



The Council says the bill must be supported by every sane person in the country because the activities of LGBTQI+ persons are evil.



According to the council PRO, Nii Mensah Dza Nyomo 1, the traditional leaders including, religious bodies, are all against the existence and activities of LGBTQ in the country.



The council has therefore appealed to some members of parliament who may stand against the punishment in the implementation of the new law against LGBT to rescind the decision.



He also urged the general public to throw their full support to back the Bill and loudly condemn those who are against the new Bill.



The traditional leader stressed persons who associate with LGBTQI+ activities are evil, nation wreckers and must not be allowed to destroy the moral fiber of our society.



The 36-page document is to ensure proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values; proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities, proscribe propaganda of, advocacy for or promotion of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities, provide for the protection of and support for children, persons who are victims or accused of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities.”



Below are some 10 key things the bill is proposing:



Individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are to be fined between 50 and 5,000 penalty units or face a jail term of between 3 years and 5 years, or both.



Persons who use any medium or technological platform to produce, procure, market, broadcast, disseminate, publish or distribute materials with the intention of promoting LGBTQI+ activities face a jail term of between 5 and 10 years.



All LGBTQI+ groups, associations, clubs and organizations are to be disbanded. Anyone found guilty to be jailed between 6 and 10 years.



Proscription of sex with or marriage to an animal.



Ban on same-sex marriage and marriage to someone who has undergone sex reassignment.



Anyone who funds or sponsors activities of LGBTQI+ groups or individuals to be jailed between 5 and 10 years.



LGBTQI+ persons not to be granted an application to adopt or foster a child or children.



Persons of the same sex who make a public show of amorous relationships to face a jail term of between 6 months and a year.



Anyone who physically or verbally assaults, abuses or harasses a person accused of being LGBTQI+ to be fined between 500 penalty units and 1,000 penalty units or to be jailed between 6 months and a year.



Persons accused of being LGBTQI+ should be granted access to medical assistance if they make such a request during the period of their incarceration.



The private members’ bill is being championed by eight members of parliament, namely;



Sam George (MP, Ningo-Prampram)

Della Sowah (MP, Kpando)

Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West)

John Ntim Forjour (MP, Assin South)

Alhassan Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North)

Rita Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon)

Helen Ntoso (MP, Krachi West)

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi)