Ghanaians must cultivate continuous tree planting interest - MCE

Regional News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Albert Boakye Okyere, Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive has noted that the current Green Ghana Initiative should not be a nine-day wonder; “the commencement of tree planting should serve as igniting point for continuous national culture of tree planting.



“Ghanaians must now develop new culture for the protection of the environment through consistent tree planting,” the official launch of Green Ghana Initiative, a government project spearheaded by Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to ensure the planting of five million trees nationwide must serve as a reference point.



Mr Okyere mentioned that the exercise was initiated to tackle emerging climate change issues, which have affected the rain pattern. “We must work together to promote sustainable environment through the tree planting initiative”.



He said there was a symbiotic relationship between plants and human as such it was essential to plant more trees; “We all know the significance of trees in our live, we take oxygen from them and they take carbon dioxide from us.



“So there is the need to aggressively address the climate shift, we are in June and we know how it rains heavily but few rains have been recorded this year.”



Mr Okyere cautioned the community members to welcome the initiative and understand that the climate was changing and there was the need to approach the changes to save the environment.



While planting some trees in some communities in the Municipality, he indicated that it was important to continuously care for trees when planted by watering, fencing and pruning to give them the needed environment to grow well.



He said plans were underway to monitor the maintenance and growth of the planted trees adding that monthly report would be recorded to ensure that “our labour in planting would not be in vain”.



Mr Nii Annahg Adzor, Chief of Ashaiman, lauded the event and urged the residents in the Ashaiman Municipality to see the trees as theirs and ensure their growth to beautify the community.