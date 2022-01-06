Ghanaians must begin to do things new – Francis Amoako Attah

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: newsghana.com

The craving by the Ghanaian youth to seek greener pastures outside the country has become a phenomenon with its attendant problems and hurdles.



Inasmuch as getting a better life is a good thing, most Ghanaian youth who travel out of the country with the intent of doing something to better their lives and that of their families end up rather in serious and precarious situations.



The founder and general overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, who spoke on Angel FM's 'Anopa Bofo' program, linked the unceasing craving for travelling abroad to lack of opportunities and unavailability of jobs.



He wonders why Ghanaians would want to leave their country, which is endowed with many resources to travel to certain countries and suffer to do what they could have done in their own country.



"If there are jobs and opportunities, Ghanaians would not travel to another country to plant tomatoes to survive when they could have done so in Ghana."



Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said things have to change this year, adding that more factories must propel development to enable the youth to stay and build Ghana.



He described the year 2022 as "202NEW", in which the country must begin to do things new.



He said the Church, government, businesses, organizations and the people have a role in ensuring that they do not continue to do things as they did in 2021.



According to the Seer, 2022 prophetically will be the year of the Water-Tiger.



He averred that two verses would rule in 2022, which he said are "Metaverse vrs Bible verse" because "there will be a transit into another world".



Explaining further, he indicated that the Water Tiger is a Zodiac sign that stands for power, boldness, predilection for doing everything big and that this year is all about going big or going home.



He said the Children of God must strive to go big by withstanding any influence from the devil because that would be the order of the day in 2022.



2022 Prophesies



Commenting on some of the Prophesies released by some prophets for 2022, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said prophecies given must affect the people directly, and that anything outside that is meaningless.



"Prophesy is not by force. We have entered a confrontational and competitive year where the duty of the prophets is to teach the people and release the mind of God."



"Your breakthrough does not lie with any prophet but in your own hands. It is up to you to speak the word into your life, and you will see the manifestation of God in your life in the new year," he said.



"This is the year of words and big dreams. So have a vision, have a dream and always speak good things and work hard towards your dream, and you shall achieve it."