Ghanaians irritated by hypocrisy of so-called economic experts - Mahama

• The NDC and the NPP have each been touting their economic prowess



• John Mahama says the NPP economists are hypocrites



• He made this known in a tweet



John Dramani Mahama has hurled verbal attacks at the government’s economic team, referring to them as ‘hypocrites.’



The 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) explained that it is laughable that the NPP who rode on the back of the campaign that people should rubbish his government’s economic performance in 2016, now preach statistics.



“Our people are galled by the hypocrisy of so-called economic experts, asking them in 2016 to forget about economic statistics and look at the escalation of prices of cement & other products on the market, and then today hearing the same experts in gov’t hold-up statistics, inflation etc., and say that life is better for them,” he wrote in a tweet.



The former president added that it is interesting too that the same people preach the message that the current hardships in the country are his creation.



“And that the perception of hardship in Ghana is a creation of Mahama,” he wrote.





