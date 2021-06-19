Ghanaians in fear and panicking mode - Adam Bonaa on insecurity in the Country

General News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa says the Ghana Police Service need to up their game in protecting the citizens of this country.



His comment comes on the back of recent armed robbery attacks and other forms of crimes in the country.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, Adam Bonaa said there's no doubt that, "we have the manpower to deal with crime" however, either the secuirty force have been "politicized or we are not using the right people to fight it and we're all suffering the consequences of it".



According to him, "the general population is in fear . . . the population is in fear and we're panicking" and the security agencies need to act swiftly.







