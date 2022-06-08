Ghanaians hit back at Adom-Otchere for attacking Togbe Afede XIV

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022
Renowned Broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere is being berated by Ghanaians for his attack on the Paramount Chief of the Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, over his rejection of an ex-gratia given by the government.
On Twitter, many Ghanaians have described Adom Otchere’s actions as totally tribalistic, saying that Adom Otchere will not do the same should an Ashanti King be in the position of Togbe Afede XIV. Others said the journalist was a "tribal bigot" because he was assuming that Togbe Afede XIV being an Ewe King is affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when he described the King’s rejection of the ex-gratia as political.
Also, Ghanaians are saying that the journalist has become a tool the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) uses to clean their mess. Some citizens have described Adom-Otchere as an “ignorant person who puts his stomach ahead of everything.”
Togbe Afede drew praises from Ghanaians after he rejected a GHC365,392.67 Ex-gratia for his service in the Council of State on the grounds that payment was inappropriate for a short, effectively part-time work.
Adom-Otchere, however, indicated that the action of Togbe Afede was hypocritical and politically motivated. He also accused the King of attending only 39 out of 242 days of Council of State meetings.
Read some of the tweets by Ghanaians below:
This Togbe Afede-Paul Adom Otchere matter it has the grim potential to escalate into something big ohhhhh....Ghana— Yaw Adjei-Mintah (@YawMintYM) June 8, 2022
What Paul Adom Otchere does on TV and doubles as a Board Chairman of one of Ghana's key National Assets confirms Prez Akuffo Addo is never serious. Alternatively, Sammy Awuku's maturity in politics provides some hope for the youth.— PETER Humble (@Humble1208) June 8, 2022
That must be true there. Paul Adom-Otchere has no shame and does not use his head. Disgust of a human being. They are all part of the reason this country, Ghana, is like this today.— ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? ????. (@franklennoxk) June 8, 2022
Paul Adom Otchere will go and sit in his lotto kiosk to talk rubbish about people, for buying things at an outrageous price and corruption. Since when did a board chair become procurement officer in Ghana?— KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) June 8, 2022
Under this regime, a lot of stomach journalists have been revealed. Paul Adom Otchere is their King with Sefa Kai of Peace FM amongst others. Ghana's problem worsens with these people as journalists https://t.co/twMsCMJ1Qr— Makafui Theodore (@MakafuiTheodore) June 8, 2022
Puppet Paul Adom-Otchere's unwarranted attack on Togbe Afede will be handled accordingly. pic.twitter.com/BXvgzIZsdg— General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) June 8, 2022