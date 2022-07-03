Ghanaians hijack IMF's social media pages with funny messages following Ghana's return

General News of Sunday, 3 July 2022

The announcement of Ghana’s return to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout has triggered various forms of reactions with Ghanaians, home and abroad responding to the news in various ways.



An interesting angle to the IMF story is the hijack of the social media handles of the Britton Woods institution with a variety of messages from Ghanaians.



Since Friday, July 1, 2022 when it came to life that government has reluctantly agreed to seek help from the IMF, Ghanaians have taken over the handles of the IMF, spamming them with loads and loads of messages.



The comments which are mostly funny were not made only on posts by the IMF but also in their inboxes as they drum home their points.



Majority of the comments were pleas to the IMF not to grant any loan or financial support to the government as they believe the funds would be wasted by the government.



The posters continuously referenced President Akufo-Addo, accusing him of supervising the mess that has hit the Ghanaian economy.



Ghana on Friday announced that it is returning to the IMF for a bailout following the failure of government’s homegrown policies to wheel it out of the current economic hardships.



In a press release issued by the Ministry of Information, government said that enrolling in an IMF program would help it deal with the economic hardships occasioned by the COVID-19.



"At a meeting on June 30th, 2022, the cabinet indicated its support for the decision," the statement said on Friday, July 1.



"The engagement with the IMF will seek to provide a balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana's build back in the face of challenges induced by the Covid-19 pandemic and, recently, the Russia-Ukraine crises".























