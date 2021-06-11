Ghanaians have responded positively to Green Ghana Day – Forestry Commission

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Corporate Affairs Manager at the Forestry Commission, Joyce Ofori Kwafo has shared how impressed she is about the response of Ghanaians towards the Green Ghana Day initiative.



The initiative will be carried out simultaneously in various communities across the country to promote tree planting.



Talking to Eunice Tornyi on e.TV Ghana’s African Women’s Voices she said, “The churches especially have done so well because they are planting more than one tree. Individuals and groups have come for seedlings and are going to plant them. One individual can collect between 50 to 100 seedlings and that is encouraging”.



She highlighted that this goes a long way to show that the response from Ghanaians is a very positive one. “And the program will be a big success at the end of the day.”



“Everything shows that we are more than ready for this campaign and everything is going to be successful,” she emphasized.



She encouraged Ghanaians to join hands, go for more seedlings and plant them in their homes, communities and across the entire country.



