Ghanaians have no trust in Judiciary, Parliament – MFWA boss

General News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Executive Director for the Media Foundation of West Africa(MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has expressed worry over the dwindling trust in various institutions of state in Ghana.



He is worried that the Ghanaians are fed up with political parties in the country.



Another worry of his is the dwindling trust in the Judiciary which is supposed to interpret the laws of the land fairly and in all honesty.



“The question, therefore, is this the best we can have or there could be a better alternative. Now yes we all love democracy and it’s not because we love the word democracy or we hate the men in uniform that we were told captured our country for a long period of time.



We love democracy because we are told it’s a government of the people, for the people and by the people. So folks who were growing up seeing their parents employed and all of that now living in a government of democracy with no employment, inequality rising, we see how profligate leaders are living whiles others are suffering. I believe there will be that constant question about are we in a democracy or some form of government?



Because if we are in a democracy, the constitutional provisions such as that which you have read about how to administer the national resources to the benefit of all must be adhered to. Is that what we are seeing? And So I will say yes on the basis of those of us who are within our forties and less than forty and our lives have been in this particular enterprise over the last thirty years based on what we’ve read I think that Democracy is good.



But for many, the question will be its been good for who and how? That is why I think the President’s point about Democracy is threatened is a valid point but we need to look at why. And for me the reasons are not far-fetched. First of all, we see our democratic Institutions getting weaker and not stronger. We see people losing confidence in our democratic structures rather than building confidence and trust in these structures,” he said on Accra-based Joy News while answering questions on whether democracy is been threatened.



He continued “If you were to ask so many people on the streets, people will tell you we are tired of this NPP, NDC business, if you ask people about the Judiciary, increasingly people are having less confidence and trust in the judiciary and it is same for Parliament. So If this is the kind of situation we find ourselves in, then we should be concerned that our democracy is increasingly being threatened”.