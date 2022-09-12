Ghanaians have no reason to blame Bawumia for the nation’s economic woes – Former NPP organiser

Politics of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: K Peprah

Ghanaians have no reasons to blame Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for the current economic woes in the country, Mr. Yaw Dabie Appiah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said.



According to him, it is now difficult for the government’s economic team led by Vice President Bawumia to recover and stabilize the economy because of the corrupt administration of former President John Dramani Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.



Speaking in an interview with journalists at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality, Mr. Mensah, a former Organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region indicated corruption in the country reached its apex during the NDC administration.



“We can’t blame the government’s economic recovery team blindly because it is very difficult to repair and stabilize an economy already shattered by politicians with sharp teeth within the former NDC government,” he said.



Mr. Mensah indicated that though the world had experienced a global economic crisis due to COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukraine invasion, “ours has worsened, extremely difficult to stabilize due to the incompetence of the previous NDC administration.”



“It is unfortunate the former President Mahama and his NDC cohorts who know and understand the true picture of the situation are going round the length and breadth of the country blaming and accusing the government of what they have already destroyed”, he stated.



“Because the former President bribed and used the NDC media to cover the bad deeds of his administration, he thinks the government is doing the same. In fact, the former President must know Ghanaians still remember the corrupt and incompetent administration of the NDC and there is no way he can exonerate himself from the NDC corruption tag,” Mr. Mensah indicated.



The former NPP organiser asked Ghanaians to be wise awake, and understand that the NDC was desperate for power to enrich themselves after eight years of being in opposition, saying it would be politically and economically suicidal if Ghanaians mistakenly vote blindly and allow the NDC to retain political power in Election 2024.



“The NDC is now desperate, and they are spreading lies to make the government unpopular in the eyes of the electorate. But I want Mr. Mahama to understand that our numerous achievements are glaring for everybody to see and his political propaganda can’t work,” Mr. Mensah added.



He explained that despite the global economic crisis, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government was still delivering its mandate bringing the development of the nation to the next level.



Mr. Mensah, therefore, called on Ghanaians not to lose their confidence in the government, but instead accept and support its social intervention policies and programmes so as to yield the optimum benefits and alleviate the plight of the ordinary citizenry.