Ghanaians have moved me with their generosity - Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian populace for what he terms as their unwavering and unexpected show of love to the flood victims in the Volta Region.



According to the lawmaker, he is overwhelmed by the kind of donations undertaken by some Ghanaians to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens who were affected by the Akosombo Dam-induced floods.



In a conversation with Bola Ray on Starr Chat, he added that Ghanaians, in the face of the hardship in the flood-hit areas in the Volta Region, have outdone themselves.



“I want to take a moment to celebrate Ghanaians. To be honest with you Bola Ray, I have been so moved by the generosity, the compassion of Ghanaians. You know, we’ve always known we are nice people, we are warm, Ghanaians are hospitable but I have experienced it. You know, as we say on the streets, ‘feeligadochi’. You know, I’m just lost for words. I mean, first hand experience. People just call you, look, we are in your constituency, where are you? You don’t have to call anybody, beg anybody. People are just pouring in,” he stressed.



The Volta River Authority (VRA) initiated its controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to the consistent rise in the upstream water level of the Akosombo Dam, primarily caused by rainfall.



Since the spillage exercise began, some communities downstream of the Volta River have been submerged due to the excessive water from the dam.



Residents in these areas were left stranded as their homes were submerged by the flood.



However, several Ghanaians have come to their rescue by providing food, money, shelter and clothes for the victims.



Below is a list of people and entities who have donated to the flood victims so far:







