Ghanaians have high appetite for prophecies – Dr. Adomako Kissi

General News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency, Dr. Adomako Kissi, has related the increase in prophecies in the country to the high level of appetite Ghanaians have for them.



A video circulating on social media platforms has the Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, making an end-of-year prophecy about the removal of an Inspector General of Police in a Country he mentioned as “Y3n p3 nokor3” literally meaning we hate the truth.



This prophecy has been linked by large and far-flung social media users and Ghanaians to the current IGP of the Ghana Police Service, Dr. George Akufo Dampare, because of his directives against Prophecies that have the tendency to cause fear and panic among the citizenry, hence a threat to National Security.



But speaking on the GTV Breakfast’s MPs ‘Takeover Edition’ on January 2, 2023, the Lawmaker, Dr. Adomako, stated that God does not speak only on the 31st December but on all days. He added that what we see on the last day of every year is a result of the high level of appetite Ghanaians have for prophecies.



According to him, the legal advisors around Prophet Nigel Gaisie are really doing well because he was careful not mentioning Ghana just as he did in 2021 even though it is bare before the eyes and ears of everyone the country the man of God referred to as, ‘y3n p3 nokor3’.



