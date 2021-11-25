Ghanaians have every right to question cost of presidential travels – Adib Sani

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Security expert Adib Sani has contended that Ghanaians have every right to question the cost of the president’s travel expenses contrary to what the Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior, Mr Bryan Acheampong has said.



Bryan Acheampong, during a session in parliament mentioned that Ghanaians must not focus on the cost of the President’s travels. Rather, the focus should be on the safety of the President anytime he travels outside the country.



But Adib Sani reacting to this comment told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “We have every right to question the cost of presidential travels unless maybe it is a secret mission that is not supposed to be known. But if it is an ECOWAS summit or any international event, it is within the right of Ghanaians as enshrined by the law to demand accountability from politicians.”



The security expert observed that very often Ghanaians feel politicians are supposed to be worshipped. Hence, they fail to demand accountability from these politicians who are supposed to be serving the country.



“We put the politicians where they are and they must account for it because we finance every single thing to the last pesewa. So, when I see people celebrate a politician for asphalting the roads, it shows us the level of low expectation Ghanaians have. Our expectations are despicable. It is the responsibility of politicians to use our money to construct roads and toilet facilities,” he added.



